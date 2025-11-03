Left Menu

Legendary CID Duo Returns: Dayanand Shetty & Aditya Srivastava in Thrilling New Film

Beloved TV icons Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava, famed for CID, reunite for the suspense thriller 'Hello Knock Knock Kaun Hai'. Moving beyond their signature cop roles, they embrace complex characters in a film that promises a fresh, intense experience, showcasing their versatile acting talents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:12 IST
Legendary CID Duo Returns: Dayanand Shetty & Aditya Srivastava in Thrilling New Film
  • Country:
  • India

NEW DELHI, India - For over 20 years, Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava have captivated audiences as the iconic duo 'Daya and Abhijeet' in the popular investigative series CID. Known for their compelling on-screen chemistry, the pair embodied both brains and brawn, becoming beloved figures in Indian television's crime-drama genre.

The duo's memorable performances have left an indelible mark on popular culture, symbolizing trust and justice. Now, they return with a new cinematic challenge in 'Hello Knock Knock Kaun Hai', a suspense thriller that sees them depart from their familiar detective roles to explore layered, complex characters.

The film, directed by Prabal Baruah and releasing on November 7, 2024, offers a thrilling narrative, shifting Shetty and Srivastava into emotionally charged performances. Their return to the big screen, alongside stars such as Sonali Kulkarni, promises to surprise and engage audiences, marking an exciting new chapter in their careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025