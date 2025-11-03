Legendary CID Duo Returns: Dayanand Shetty & Aditya Srivastava in Thrilling New Film

NEW DELHI, India - For over 20 years, Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava have captivated audiences as the iconic duo 'Daya and Abhijeet' in the popular investigative series CID. Known for their compelling on-screen chemistry, the pair embodied both brains and brawn, becoming beloved figures in Indian television's crime-drama genre.

The duo's memorable performances have left an indelible mark on popular culture, symbolizing trust and justice. Now, they return with a new cinematic challenge in 'Hello Knock Knock Kaun Hai', a suspense thriller that sees them depart from their familiar detective roles to explore layered, complex characters.

The film, directed by Prabal Baruah and releasing on November 7, 2024, offers a thrilling narrative, shifting Shetty and Srivastava into emotionally charged performances. Their return to the big screen, alongside stars such as Sonali Kulkarni, promises to surprise and engage audiences, marking an exciting new chapter in their careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)