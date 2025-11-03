Left Menu

Celebrating Unity: India’s Remarkable ‘Wall of Unity’ Unveiled in Seattle

The Consulate General of India in Seattle inaugurated a 'Wall of Unity' art installation, commemorating India's Sardar Patel on National Unity Day. Highlighting the 'Statue of Unity' and India's cultural diversity, it aims to boost tourism and acts as a cultural gateway for the Pacific Northwest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 03-11-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Consulate General of India in Seattle recently unveiled a significant wall installation dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at their new Chancery premises, in honor of Ekta Diwas, also known as National Unity Day.

This celebrated day, marking Patel's birth anniversary on October 31, featured a 30 by 14-foot installation showcasing the 'Statue of Unity', the world's tallest statue, against the picturesque Narmada River Valley in Kevadia, Gujarat.

This installation furthers the message of India's unity in diversity and aims to bolster tourism interest among travelers from the US Pacific Northwest, particularly towards Kevadia, Gujarat. It forms part of a larger cultural display that includes 'One District One Product' exhibits, engaging nearly 200 monthly visitors at the consulate.

