Celebrating Unity: India’s Remarkable ‘Wall of Unity’ Unveiled in Seattle

The Consulate General of India in Seattle recently unveiled a significant wall installation dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at their new Chancery premises, in honor of Ekta Diwas, also known as National Unity Day.

This celebrated day, marking Patel's birth anniversary on October 31, featured a 30 by 14-foot installation showcasing the 'Statue of Unity', the world's tallest statue, against the picturesque Narmada River Valley in Kevadia, Gujarat.

This installation furthers the message of India's unity in diversity and aims to bolster tourism interest among travelers from the US Pacific Northwest, particularly towards Kevadia, Gujarat. It forms part of a larger cultural display that includes 'One District One Product' exhibits, engaging nearly 200 monthly visitors at the consulate.

(With inputs from agencies.)