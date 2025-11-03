Left Menu

Launch of India's First AI Film Festival and Hackathon at IFFI 2025

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has announced the inauguration of India's first AI film festival and hackathon. Scheduled for November 20-28, 2025, in Goa, the event will offer a platform for filmmakers and technologists to explore AI-driven storytelling, featuring showcases, workshops, and a hackathon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:31 IST
Launch of India's First AI Film Festival and Hackathon at IFFI 2025
  • Country:
  • India

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has unveiled plans for India's maiden AI film festival and hackathon. This groundbreaking event is scheduled to take place from November 20 to 28, 2025, in Goa, coinciding with the festival's 56th edition.

Partnering with LTIMindtree and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), the initiative seeks to provide a platform for innovative storytelling using AI. It aims to unite filmmakers, creators, and technologists to experiment with AI-driven tools that could revolutionize the future of cinema.

The festival will feature an AI Film Showcase, presenting films generated by AI across various genres. Additional sessions include a 48-hour hackathon to challenge innovators and workshops exploring ethical storytelling and creative technology within the industry.

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025