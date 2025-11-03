Launch of India's First AI Film Festival and Hackathon at IFFI 2025

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has unveiled plans for India's maiden AI film festival and hackathon. This groundbreaking event is scheduled to take place from November 20 to 28, 2025, in Goa, coinciding with the festival's 56th edition.

Partnering with LTIMindtree and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), the initiative seeks to provide a platform for innovative storytelling using AI. It aims to unite filmmakers, creators, and technologists to experiment with AI-driven tools that could revolutionize the future of cinema.

The festival will feature an AI Film Showcase, presenting films generated by AI across various genres. Additional sessions include a 48-hour hackathon to challenge innovators and workshops exploring ethical storytelling and creative technology within the industry.