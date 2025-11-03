Shah Rukh Khan's Nostalgic Journey to National Fame

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood icon, shared his thoughts on not receiving a National Film Award earlier in his career. Despite the initial disappointment, Khan is grateful for his 2023 honor for 'Jawan', shared with Vikrant Massey for '12th Fail'.

On his milestone 60th birthday, Khan interacted with fans, reflecting on the significance of awards and the 10-to-15 year period when he felt neglected despite his dedicated performances. For Khan, creative work needs validation, akin to audience applause in theatre.

A shift in perspective a decade ago led Khan to prioritize fan interactions over awards. While acknowledging the milestone of his first National Award, he asserts that fan validation is his true reward, appreciating the life's work beyond accolades.

(With inputs from agencies.)