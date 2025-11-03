The Enigma of Zubeen Garg's Death: A Judicial Probe
A judicial commission, led by Justice Soumitra Saikia, investigates the mysterious death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore. The commission seeks affidavits and explores possible negligence or foul play. A Special Investigation Team and seven arrests are also part of this high-profile case.
- Country:
- India
An investigation into the mysterious death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg has commenced under the guidance of Justice Soumitra Saikia, head of a one-man judicial commission established by the Gauhati High Court.
In an effort to uncover the truth, the commission is inviting affidavits from those concerned between November 3 and November 21. The aim is to probe the events leading to Garg's passing in Singapore, examining any potential neglect or foul play.
The investigation comes amid claims by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that Garg was murdered. Already, seven individuals have been arrested under various charges, highlighting the complexities and seriousness of the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Monumental Decision: Singapore to Preserve Lee Kuan Yew's Historic Home
Preserving Legacy: Singapore to Consider Landmark Status for Lee Kuan Yew's Home
South Korea and Singapore Forge New Path in AI and Green Shipping
Singapore Sends Crucial Reports on Zubeen Garg's Death to Assam Police
CORRECTED-Singapore to set up company to procure green jet fuel