The Enigma of Zubeen Garg's Death: A Judicial Probe

An investigation into the mysterious death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg has commenced under the guidance of Justice Soumitra Saikia, head of a one-man judicial commission established by the Gauhati High Court.

In an effort to uncover the truth, the commission is inviting affidavits from those concerned between November 3 and November 21. The aim is to probe the events leading to Garg's passing in Singapore, examining any potential neglect or foul play.

The investigation comes amid claims by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that Garg was murdered. Already, seven individuals have been arrested under various charges, highlighting the complexities and seriousness of the case.

