Milestones and Mourning: India-Singapore's Diplomatic Dance in 2025

In 2025, India and Singapore marked the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relationship, highlighted by visits from key leaders such as President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. The celebrations included the unveiling of a strategic roadmap to enhance trade ties and address global trade disruptions.

A significant aspect of this partnership has been the socio-economic collaborations that saw both nations deepen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Defense ties were reinforced through military exchanges, including the Singapore-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise, underscoring their shared commitment to regional stability.

The year 2025 also brought an emotional event when beloved Assamese singer Zubeen Garg tragically died in Singapore. Despite the mourning, the diplomatic and cultural exchanges between India and Singapore continue to enrich their bilateral ties, with initiatives in energy, connectivity, and commerce gaining momentum.