Left Menu

Maharashtra to Revive Historic Nilanga Temple and Ausa Fort

Maharashtra's Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar has announced plans to restore the historic Shri Nilkantheshwar Temple and Ausa Fort in Latur district. The government will fund the preservation of the temple and declare it a state-protected monument. Enhanced tourism facilities, including a sound and light show, are planned for Ausa Fort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 03-11-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 23:47 IST
Maharashtra to Revive Historic Nilanga Temple and Ausa Fort
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Minister for Cultural Affairs, Ashish Shelar, made a significant announcement about the preservation of cultural heritage on Monday, focusing on the historic Shri Nilkantheshwar Temple in Latur district.

The government aims to restore the temple to its ancient grandeur, offering financial assistance and seeking to declare it a state-protected monument. Minister Shelar emphasized the state's commitment to cultural preservation while advocating for comprehensive development.

In related efforts, Shelar announced plans to expedite restoration work at Ausa Fort, proposing a sound and light show to boost tourism. Efforts will also be made to accommodate displaced families due to the fort's renovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025