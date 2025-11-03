Maharashtra to Revive Historic Nilanga Temple and Ausa Fort

Maharashtra's Minister for Cultural Affairs, Ashish Shelar, made a significant announcement about the preservation of cultural heritage on Monday, focusing on the historic Shri Nilkantheshwar Temple in Latur district.

The government aims to restore the temple to its ancient grandeur, offering financial assistance and seeking to declare it a state-protected monument. Minister Shelar emphasized the state's commitment to cultural preservation while advocating for comprehensive development.

In related efforts, Shelar announced plans to expedite restoration work at Ausa Fort, proposing a sound and light show to boost tourism. Efforts will also be made to accommodate displaced families due to the fort's renovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)