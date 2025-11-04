Elegant Legacy: Queen Elizabeth II's Centennial Fashion Exhibit

The grandest exhibition of Queen Elizabeth II's fashion legacy is set to open next year at Buckingham Palace, commemorating a century since her birth. The display will feature 200 items, half never seen before, detailing her life and historic 70-year reign.

Visitors will witness iconic pieces, including dresses from her wedding and coronation, plus lesser-known private wardrobe items. The showcase will also spotlight the works of influential designers like Norman Hartnell and contemporary talents inspired by her style.

Opening April 10, 2026, the exhibition "Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life In Style" promises to be a masterclass in British fashion history, offering insights into the monarch's symbolic and evolving wardrobe.

(With inputs from agencies.)