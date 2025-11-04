Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin: New Romantic Chapters Unfold

Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson is reportedly stepping into a new phase of her romantic life, five months following her breakup with Coldplay's Chris Martin. Sources relay that Johnson is happily dating again, described as feeling 'lighter and more at peace' post-split.

The pair, who were prominent yet private figures during their eight-year relationship, officially ended things earlier this year. Johnson, known for her role in Fifty Shades of Grey, and Martin, the voice behind Viva La Vida, had an engagement that remained largely out of the public's eye.

Johnson's recent outings, such as being seen in New York City, have spurred speculation about her dating life, while Chris Martin is gaining attention for his dates with Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. Sources say that the pair has been seen together in London, hinting at chemistry and common interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)