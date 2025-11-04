Left Menu

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin: New Romantic Chapters Unfold

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have moved on after their split five months ago. Johnson is reportedly embracing a fresh dating phase, while Martin is spending time with Sophie Turner. Both stars initially ended their eight-year relationship in June this year, seeking personal peace and new beginnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 10:53 IST
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin: New Romantic Chapters Unfold
Dakota Johnson (File photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson is reportedly stepping into a new phase of her romantic life, five months following her breakup with Coldplay's Chris Martin. Sources relay that Johnson is happily dating again, described as feeling 'lighter and more at peace' post-split.

The pair, who were prominent yet private figures during their eight-year relationship, officially ended things earlier this year. Johnson, known for her role in Fifty Shades of Grey, and Martin, the voice behind Viva La Vida, had an engagement that remained largely out of the public's eye.

Johnson's recent outings, such as being seen in New York City, have spurred speculation about her dating life, while Chris Martin is gaining attention for his dates with Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. Sources say that the pair has been seen together in London, hinting at chemistry and common interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025