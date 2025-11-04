Left Menu

Marvel's 'Avengers: Doomsday' to Unleash Doctor Doom in 2026

'Avengers: Doomsday' stirs excitement ahead of its 2026 release, with Doctor Doom as the antagonist played by Robert Downey Jr. Simu Liu, returning as Shang-Chi, hints at an exciting experience working with Marvel peers. The film, a 'love letter' to superhero movies, is slated for December 18 release.

Simu Liu speaks about Avengers: Doomsday (Photo/Instagram@simuliu)). Image Credit: ANI
Marvel fans are in a frenzy as the 2026 release of 'Avengers: Doomsday' approaches, featuring Robert Downey Jr. as the villainous Doctor Doom. This new chapter of the franchise promises to intrigue audiences, especially with Simu Liu returning as Shang-Chi, having expressed his excitement about reuniting with Marvel stars.

Liu shared his enthusiasm about the star-studded cast in a recent interview, underscoring the thrill of sharing screen space with the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, and Florence Pugh. Liu regards the opportunity to work alongside these celebrated actors as incredible.

The film, penned by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely and directed by the Russo brothers, is described by Liu as a 'love letter to the superhero genre.' 'Avengers: Doomsday,' which will be released on December 18, 2026, aims to resonate with comic book aficionados and celebrates the spirit of misfits and underdogs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

