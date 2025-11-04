Stahl's Artisan Schild: Redefining Non-Stick Cookware in India
Stahl introduces Artisan Schild, a cutting-edge non-stick cookware with PEEK technology, setting new safety standards in India. It combines durability with superior heat resistance and requires less oil for cooking. Available in stores and online, it promises a longer lifespan and a healthier cooking experience.
- Country:
- India
Stahl, a prominent brand in the Indian kitchenware market, has unveiled its latest innovation: the Artisan Schild range. Featuring the revolutionary PEEK technology, this cookware promises to transform non-stick cooking with its unmatched durability and heat resistance.
Constructed with a triply base and a unique textured surface, the Artisan Schild requires less oil, promoting healthier meals without compromising on quality. It is certified as the safest non-stick option in India, meeting US FDA, German LFGB, and Indian ISI/BIS certifications.
The range, praised by industry experts such as Dr. Andreas Kramer of Weilburger Coatings, offers consumers a versatile and reliable cooking experience. Its launch aims to address consumer concerns about traditional non-stick cookware and elevate everyday cooking standards in Indian households.
(With inputs from agencies.)