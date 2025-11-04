Stahl's Artisan Schild: Redefining Non-Stick Cookware in India

Stahl, a prominent brand in the Indian kitchenware market, has unveiled its latest innovation: the Artisan Schild range. Featuring the revolutionary PEEK technology, this cookware promises to transform non-stick cooking with its unmatched durability and heat resistance.

Constructed with a triply base and a unique textured surface, the Artisan Schild requires less oil, promoting healthier meals without compromising on quality. It is certified as the safest non-stick option in India, meeting US FDA, German LFGB, and Indian ISI/BIS certifications.

The range, praised by industry experts such as Dr. Andreas Kramer of Weilburger Coatings, offers consumers a versatile and reliable cooking experience. Its launch aims to address consumer concerns about traditional non-stick cookware and elevate everyday cooking standards in Indian households.

