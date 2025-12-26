Left Menu

Delhi Government Streamlines Food Safety Inspections Ahead of New Year

The Delhi government has instructed food safety officials to refrain from making unauthorized visits to food outlets for inspections, responding to complaints from businesses. Inspections will now require proper orders and will be conducted on a case-by-case basis to ensure effective food safety oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:47 IST
The Delhi government has taken significant steps to streamline food safety inspections by prohibiting unauthorized visits to food establishments, including hotels and restaurants, according to officials.

The food safety department has revised its previous directive, emphasizing the need for proper inspection orders prior to any visits, following complaints from the public and food outlets.

This move is intended to facilitate smoother operations for food businesses while ensuring adherence to the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, aimed at maintaining the integrity and safety of food distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

