Simu Liu Calls 'Avengers: Doomsday' a Love Letter to Superheroes

Hollywood star Simu Liu, famous for portraying Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has characterized the forthcoming 'Avengers: Doomsday' as a testament to superhero films.

Liu, who joined Marvel with the 2021 hit 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,' will reprise his iconic role in this eagerly awaited Avengers installment. The film, he noted, acts as a loving tribute to the superhero genre, resonating with audiences who have long cherished comic book adventures.

The star-studded cast also includes Robert Downey Jr. as the villain Doctor Doom, marking his return to the Marvel universe. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, 'Avengers: Doomsday' will be released on December 18, 2026, promising a nostalgic journey for superhero film enthusiasts worldwide.