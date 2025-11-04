Left Menu

Karan Kundrra Returns as MTV Splitsvilla Co-Host Alongside Sunny Leone

Actor Karan Kundrra joins Sunny Leone to co-host the 16th season of 'MTV Splitsvilla X6'. Having previously hosted MTV shows, Kundrra feels excited to return, promising a bolder, dynamic season full of surprises. Contestants vie for love on a secluded villa, aiming to be crowned winners.

Updated: 04-11-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 13:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned actor Karan Kundrra is set to co-host the 16th season of the popular reality show 'MTV Splitsvilla X6', joining forces with Sunny Leone.

Previously known for hosting MTV programs, Kundrra describes this return as a heartwarming 'homecoming'. He praised 'Splitsvilla' for its iconic presence on the channel, noting its captivating depiction of modern love's unpredictable journey.

Kundrra expressed enthusiasm about the new season, anticipating a thrilling experience alongside Sunny Leone, and eager to witness the contestants' willingness to take risks for love. He succeeds Tanuj Virwani, the prior season's host, in this exhilarating venture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

