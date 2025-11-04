Karan Kundrra Returns as MTV Splitsvilla Co-Host Alongside Sunny Leone

Renowned actor Karan Kundrra is set to co-host the 16th season of the popular reality show 'MTV Splitsvilla X6', joining forces with Sunny Leone.

Previously known for hosting MTV programs, Kundrra describes this return as a heartwarming 'homecoming'. He praised 'Splitsvilla' for its iconic presence on the channel, noting its captivating depiction of modern love's unpredictable journey.

Kundrra expressed enthusiasm about the new season, anticipating a thrilling experience alongside Sunny Leone, and eager to witness the contestants' willingness to take risks for love. He succeeds Tanuj Virwani, the prior season's host, in this exhilarating venture.

