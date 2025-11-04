Left Menu

Sonakshi Sinha Praises Telugu Film Industry's Discipline and Work-Life Balance with 'Jatadhara'

Sonakshi Sinha debuts in Telugu cinema with 'Jatadhara', praising the industry's discipline and work-life balance. Directed by Abhishek Jaiswal and Venkat Kalyan, the film explores supernatural themes. Sinha admires the work ethic in the south and is eager to explore more regional cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 13:55 IST
Sonakshi Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

Sonakshi Sinha is set to make her debut in the Telugu film industry with the supernatural thriller 'Jatadhara'. She has expressed admiration for the industry, noting its disciplined approach and healthier work-life balance compared to Bollywood.

Directed by Abhishek Jaiswal and Venkat Kalyan, 'Jatadhara' stars Sudheer Babu and Shilpa Shirodkar and delves into the mysterious Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple. Sinha plays the antagonist, Dhanpisachini, and believes that the south's organized schedules are a lesson for other film industries.

Sinha previously worked with Rajinikanth in 'Lingaa' and is now enthusiastic about exploring more regional films, breaking language barriers. The film is produced by a team including Umesh Kumar Bansal and is slated for a November 7 release in theaters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

