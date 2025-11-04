Noah Centineo Cast as New John Rambo in Major Franchise Revamp

In a sweeping development for the 'Rambo' and 'The Expendables' franchises, Lionsgate has announced Noah Centineo as the new face of John Rambo. According to Variety, Centineo's casting is part of a substantial agreement that grants Lionsgate the rights to produce derivative works across both film series in collaboration with Millennium Media.

The partnership allows Lionsgate to create films, TV productions, and other media such as video games related to 'The Expendables'. This move solidifies Lionsgate as the primary studio for future 'Rambo' and 'The Expendables' projects. With international sales kicking off in Los Angeles' American Film Market, production on the latest Rambo installment is slated to start in Thailand next year.

Renowned filmmaker Jalmari Helander will direct the next Rambo film, with Millennium Media and Templeton Media overseeing production and Rory Haines alongside Sohrab Noshirvani writing the script. Centineo, best known for his role in 'The Perfect Date', was reportedly in talks to portray a youthful version of the iconic war veteran, a character rooted in David Morrell's novel 'First Blood'. The franchise has generated over $800 million globally.

