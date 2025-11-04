Left Menu

Noah Centineo Cast as New John Rambo in Major Franchise Revamp

Actor Noah Centineo has been cast as the new John Rambo in Lionsgate's revamped 'Rambo' franchise. Under Lionsgate's recent deal with Millennium Media, the studio gains production and distribution rights for future 'Rambo' and 'The Expendables' projects. Filmmaker Jalmari Helander will direct with scriptwriters Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani on board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 14:08 IST
Noah Centineo Cast as New John Rambo in Major Franchise Revamp
Actor Noah Centineo (File photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a sweeping development for the 'Rambo' and 'The Expendables' franchises, Lionsgate has announced Noah Centineo as the new face of John Rambo. According to Variety, Centineo's casting is part of a substantial agreement that grants Lionsgate the rights to produce derivative works across both film series in collaboration with Millennium Media.

The partnership allows Lionsgate to create films, TV productions, and other media such as video games related to 'The Expendables'. This move solidifies Lionsgate as the primary studio for future 'Rambo' and 'The Expendables' projects. With international sales kicking off in Los Angeles' American Film Market, production on the latest Rambo installment is slated to start in Thailand next year.

Renowned filmmaker Jalmari Helander will direct the next Rambo film, with Millennium Media and Templeton Media overseeing production and Rory Haines alongside Sohrab Noshirvani writing the script. Centineo, best known for his role in 'The Perfect Date', was reportedly in talks to portray a youthful version of the iconic war veteran, a character rooted in David Morrell's novel 'First Blood'. The franchise has generated over $800 million globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025