Vatican Settles Debate on Mary’s Role in Redemption

The Vatican has officially declared that Mary, revered as the mother of Jesus, should not be referred to as the 'co-redeemer' of the world. This directive was formally approved by Pope Leo, concluding a debate that has puzzled Church leadership for decades.

Catholic scholars have long debated whether Mary played a direct role in the redemption of humanity, which Jesus achieved through his crucifixion. The new instruction underscores that Jesus alone is responsible for the redemption, thus avoiding potential misinterpretations and maintaining coherence within the Christian faith.

The decree resonates with the views of late Pope Francis and his predecessor, Benedict XVI, both of whom opposed the co-redeemer title. The Vatican's statement affirms Mary's significant role as an intermediary, emphasizing her vital act of consenting to give birth to Jesus, which opened the door to redemption.

