Left Menu

Vatican Settles Debate on Mary’s Role in Redemption

The Vatican announced a decree clarifying that Mary, mother of Jesus, is not a co-redeemer of the world. The decree, approved by Pope Leo, emphasizes that Jesus alone saved humanity, ending a long-standing debate within the Church. Recent popes had differing views on the topic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:30 IST
Vatican Settles Debate on Mary’s Role in Redemption
Mary

The Vatican has officially declared that Mary, revered as the mother of Jesus, should not be referred to as the 'co-redeemer' of the world. This directive was formally approved by Pope Leo, concluding a debate that has puzzled Church leadership for decades.

Catholic scholars have long debated whether Mary played a direct role in the redemption of humanity, which Jesus achieved through his crucifixion. The new instruction underscores that Jesus alone is responsible for the redemption, thus avoiding potential misinterpretations and maintaining coherence within the Christian faith.

The decree resonates with the views of late Pope Francis and his predecessor, Benedict XVI, both of whom opposed the co-redeemer title. The Vatican's statement affirms Mary's significant role as an intermediary, emphasizing her vital act of consenting to give birth to Jesus, which opened the door to redemption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025