Radisson's Ambitious Indian Expansion: 500 Hotels by 2030

The Radisson Hotel Group plans to significantly increase its presence in India by 2030, targeting 500 hotels and expanding its workforce to 50,000. The strategy includes growing in tier-II to tier-IV cities and enhancing foreign tourist appeal through easier visa regulations and better air travel infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:46 IST
The Belgium-based Radisson Hotel Group has unveiled ambitious plans to expand its presence in India, aiming for 500 hotels and a workforce of 50,000 by 2030. This was revealed by Elie Younes, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer, in a recent interview with PTI.

Younes detailed the group's strategy to more than double its current portfolio, growing from over 200 properties to 250-260 by 2026, and reaching the 500 mark by 2030. Additionally, Radisson aims to triple its workforce in India, significantly increasing job opportunities within the luxury hospitality sector.

Highlighting the potential for growth in tier-II to tier-IV cities, Younes also advocated for improved visa regulations and airline infrastructure to boost foreign tourism to India. He noted that branded residences will be explored as an alternative business model for the next five years.

