OpenAI Launches IndQA: Bridging AI with Indian Culture

OpenAI unveils IndQA, a benchmark dataset evaluating AI models on Indian culture, languages, and context. IndQA comprises 2,278 questions across 12 languages, reflecting India's diversity. Developed with 261 experts, this dataset aims to enhance AI's cultural understanding and pave the way for applications in more countries.

Bengaluru | Updated: 04-11-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 16:57 IST
OpenAI Launches IndQA: Bridging AI with Indian Culture
  • Country:
  • India

OpenAI has introduced IndQA, a benchmark dataset designed to test the comprehension and reasoning of AI models concerning Indian culture, languages, and contexts. This new initiative aims to enhance the understanding of AI beyond the Western-centric paradigms.

IndQA includes 2,278 culturally relevant questions across 12 Indian languages, developed with the expertise of 261 domain specialists from various cultural backgrounds. Notably, it covers a comprehensive scope of subjects from arts, cuisine, history, to religion, reflecting how Indians authentically communicate and interact.

Srinivas Narayanan, CTO of B2B Applications at OpenAI, stated the goal is for AI to appreciate and be useful within India's diverse cultural framework. He emphasized OpenAI's intent to use this model as a prototype to expand its cultural understanding to other regions globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

