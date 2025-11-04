Delhi Crime Season 3 Unveils High-Stakes Drama

The anticipation is finally over as the trailer for 'Delhi Crime' Season 3, featuring Shefali Shah in the lead role, was unveiled on Tuesday afternoon. Shefali Shah reprises her compelling role as DIG Vartika Chaturvedi, joined by an ensemble cast including Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, and Huma Qureshi, among others.

The official storyline teases an engrossing narrative centered around DIG Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) who begins piecing together a puzzle involving mysterious disappearances and a system dominated by fear and greed. As her investigation intensifies, all leads point to 'Badi Didi' (Huma Qureshi), the elusive mastermind behind this criminal empire, promising a psychological clash between Vartika and her formidable foe.

Helmed by director and showrunner Tanuj Chopra, the third installment pledges a gripping tale that can be equally engaging for new viewers and returning fans alike. Premiering on Netflix on November 13, this season amplifies the stakes, showcasing dynamic storytelling grounded in empathy and the unyielding quest for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)