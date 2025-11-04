Left Menu

Delhi Crime Season 3 Unveils High-Stakes Drama

The trailer for 'Delhi Crime' Season 3, starring Shefali Shah, has been released. The season features Shah as DIG Vartika Chaturvedi, tackling a complex criminal network. Directed by Tanuj Chopra, this season promises an intense psychological showdown that can be enjoyed by both new and returning viewers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:20 IST
Poster of Delhi Crime season 3 (Image source: Netflix). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The anticipation is finally over as the trailer for 'Delhi Crime' Season 3, featuring Shefali Shah in the lead role, was unveiled on Tuesday afternoon. Shefali Shah reprises her compelling role as DIG Vartika Chaturvedi, joined by an ensemble cast including Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, and Huma Qureshi, among others.

The official storyline teases an engrossing narrative centered around DIG Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) who begins piecing together a puzzle involving mysterious disappearances and a system dominated by fear and greed. As her investigation intensifies, all leads point to 'Badi Didi' (Huma Qureshi), the elusive mastermind behind this criminal empire, promising a psychological clash between Vartika and her formidable foe.

Helmed by director and showrunner Tanuj Chopra, the third installment pledges a gripping tale that can be equally engaging for new viewers and returning fans alike. Premiering on Netflix on November 13, this season amplifies the stakes, showcasing dynamic storytelling grounded in empathy and the unyielding quest for justice.

