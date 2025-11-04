Tawang to Host Landmark International Dalai Lama Conference

Arunachal Pradesh is set to make history as Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced that Tawang will host the first-ever international conference on the Tibetan spiritual leader, the sixth Dalai Lama, Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso, in December.

Khandu described the occasion as a 'historic moment' poised to unite faith, culture, and scholarship in the birthplace of the renowned spiritual figure. In his announcement, he emphasized the global importance of Tsangyang Gyatso, highlighting his spiritual wisdom and celebrated poetic works.

The event is organized under the guidance of His Eminence Ven Tengyur Rinpoche and the state Department of Karmik and Adhyatmik Affairs (DoKAA). Scholars from India and abroad are set to attend, helping to shine a spotlight on Arunachal Pradesh as a center of Buddhist cultural heritage. The Chief Minister also reviewed BJP activities in Tawang during his visit.