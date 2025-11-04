Westlife Celebrates Milestone, Jonathan Bailey's New Title, YouTube’s Proposal, Jon Stewart's Continuation

Celebrating a quarter-century of musical excellence, Irish pop band Westlife is launching a new album and tour. With over 55 million records sold since their formation in 1998, Westlife plans to take fans on a nostalgic journey with what they promise to be their best show yet.

In other entertainment news, the spotlight is on English actor Jonathan Bailey, who has been named this year's 'sexiest man alive' by People magazine. Known for his role in the upcoming musical film 'Wicked: For Good,' Bailey joins a gallery of previous honorees like Chris Hemsworth and George Clooney.

YouTube TV is in talks to reinstate Disney's ABC and ESPN networks following Disney's request for election coverage. This development comes shortly after the networks were pulled from the platform, raising consumer interest and public attention.

Comedy Central has announced that Jon Stewart will continue hosting 'The Daily Show' until December next year. Stewart resumed his role as the executive producer and host last year, a position he initially vacated in 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)