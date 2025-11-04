Left Menu

Westlife Celebrates Milestone, Jonathan Bailey's New Title, YouTube’s Proposal, Jon Stewart's Continuation

Westlife marks 25 years with new music and tours, while Jonathan Bailey is named 'sexiest man alive' by People magazine. YouTube TV considers restoring ABC and ESPN networks after Disney's request, and Jon Stewart will continue his role as host and executive producer of 'The Daily Show' until December next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 18:32 IST
Westlife Celebrates Milestone, Jonathan Bailey's New Title, YouTube’s Proposal, Jon Stewart's Continuation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Celebrating a quarter-century of musical excellence, Irish pop band Westlife is launching a new album and tour. With over 55 million records sold since their formation in 1998, Westlife plans to take fans on a nostalgic journey with what they promise to be their best show yet.

In other entertainment news, the spotlight is on English actor Jonathan Bailey, who has been named this year's 'sexiest man alive' by People magazine. Known for his role in the upcoming musical film 'Wicked: For Good,' Bailey joins a gallery of previous honorees like Chris Hemsworth and George Clooney.

YouTube TV is in talks to reinstate Disney's ABC and ESPN networks following Disney's request for election coverage. This development comes shortly after the networks were pulled from the platform, raising consumer interest and public attention.

Comedy Central has announced that Jon Stewart will continue hosting 'The Daily Show' until December next year. Stewart resumed his role as the executive producer and host last year, a position he initially vacated in 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025