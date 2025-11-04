Japan's CODA Confronts OpenAI Over Copyright Infringement Concerns

A Japanese trade organization, representing significant publishers including Studio Ghibli, has made an official appeal to OpenAI. In its letter dated October 27, the Content Overseas Distribution Association (CODA) requested that OpenAI cease utilizing Japanese copyrighted content to train its AI systems.

CODA cited substantial similarities between Sora 2's outputs and Japanese content, implying possible copyright infringement. The letter emphasized that replicating copyrighted works during machine learning could violate copyright laws.

Furthermore, CODA criticized OpenAI's opt-out system for copyright holders as inconsistent with Japan's laws, which demand prior permission for copyrighted material usage. Notably, an old interview clip of Miyazaki criticizing AI-generated animation has resurfaced, spotlighting the cultural sensitivities at play.

