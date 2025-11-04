Left Menu

Japan's CODA Confronts OpenAI Over Copyright Infringement Concerns

A Japanese trade organization has formally requested OpenAI to halt the use of Japanese copyrighted content in training its AI systems. CODA expressed concerns over potential copyright infringements through OpenAI's Sora 2 AI platform, emphasizing conflicts with Japan's copyright laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-11-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 18:37 IST
Japan's CODA Confronts OpenAI Over Copyright Infringement Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A Japanese trade organization, representing significant publishers including Studio Ghibli, has made an official appeal to OpenAI. In its letter dated October 27, the Content Overseas Distribution Association (CODA) requested that OpenAI cease utilizing Japanese copyrighted content to train its AI systems.

CODA cited substantial similarities between Sora 2's outputs and Japanese content, implying possible copyright infringement. The letter emphasized that replicating copyrighted works during machine learning could violate copyright laws.

Furthermore, CODA criticized OpenAI's opt-out system for copyright holders as inconsistent with Japan's laws, which demand prior permission for copyrighted material usage. Notably, an old interview clip of Miyazaki criticizing AI-generated animation has resurfaced, spotlighting the cultural sensitivities at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025