Tragedy on the Highway: Reality Show Dancer Killed in Roadside Accident

Sudheendra, a dancer featured in reality shows, died when a truck hit his car on a highway outskirts. The incident, captured by CCTV, showed the truck veering into his parked car. Police suspect the driver fell asleep. A case has been filed, and the driver was apprehended.

Updated: 04-11-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:27 IST
Tragedy struck early Tuesday morning when Sudheendra, a 36-year-old dancer known for his appearances in reality shows, tragically lost his life in a highway accident. According to authorities, a truck rammed into his newly purchased car, which was parked on the roadside near Nelamangala's Pemmanahalli.

The tragic event was captured on nearby CCTV cameras, depicting Sudheendra inspecting his immobilized vehicle shortly before the devastating impact. The footage indicates that the truck veered off course, crashing into the parked car and causing his immediate death.

Police investigations suggest the truck driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel. The driver fled the scene post-collision but has since been arrested. A case has been registered as further inquiries continue into this heartbreaking incident.

