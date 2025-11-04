Tragedy on the Highway: Reality Show Dancer Killed in Roadside Accident

Tragedy struck early Tuesday morning when Sudheendra, a 36-year-old dancer known for his appearances in reality shows, tragically lost his life in a highway accident. According to authorities, a truck rammed into his newly purchased car, which was parked on the roadside near Nelamangala's Pemmanahalli.

The tragic event was captured on nearby CCTV cameras, depicting Sudheendra inspecting his immobilized vehicle shortly before the devastating impact. The footage indicates that the truck veered off course, crashing into the parked car and causing his immediate death.

Police investigations suggest the truck driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel. The driver fled the scene post-collision but has since been arrested. A case has been registered as further inquiries continue into this heartbreaking incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)