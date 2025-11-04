Ryan Reynolds to Play Villain in Netflix's Thrilling 'Eloise' Adaptation

In an exciting development, Ryan Reynolds is returning to the silver screen in a villainous role for Netflix's live-action adaptation of the cherished 'Eloise' series, reports People. Reynolds, known for his roles in 'Deadpool' and 'Wolverine,' will join forces with newcomer Mae Schenck, who will portray the adventurous Eloise.

This marks Reynolds' first acting undertaking since 2024's superhero hit and sees him stepping into a producer role for the family film. The movie, directed by well-regarded Amy Sherman-Palladino of 'Gilmore Girls' fame, promises a fresh narrative crafted by a talented team including Sherman-Palladino, Hannah Marks, and Linda Woolverton.

Set in the plush surroundings of New York City's Plaza Hotel, Eloise's stories enchant readers with her lively escapades since the 1950s. Netflix's Head of Feature Animation and Family Films, Hannah Minghella, highlights the timeless appeal of Eloise, anticipating that the combined mischief and charm brought by Reynolds and Sherman-Palladino will delight a whole new audience. Filming begins this month, and while no release date has been set, fans eagerly await more casting news.