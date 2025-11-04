Left Menu

Ryan Reynolds to Play Villain in Netflix's Thrilling 'Eloise' Adaptation

Ryan Reynolds is set to star as the villain in Netflix's live-action 'Eloise,' based on the beloved children's books. Directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino, the movie will take audiences on a new adventure with Eloise, played by Mae Schenck. Production kicks off soon, with a release date yet to be announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:52 IST
Ryan Reynolds to Play Villain in Netflix's Thrilling 'Eloise' Adaptation
Ryan Reynolds (Image source: Instagram/ @vancityreynolds). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In an exciting development, Ryan Reynolds is returning to the silver screen in a villainous role for Netflix's live-action adaptation of the cherished 'Eloise' series, reports People. Reynolds, known for his roles in 'Deadpool' and 'Wolverine,' will join forces with newcomer Mae Schenck, who will portray the adventurous Eloise.

This marks Reynolds' first acting undertaking since 2024's superhero hit and sees him stepping into a producer role for the family film. The movie, directed by well-regarded Amy Sherman-Palladino of 'Gilmore Girls' fame, promises a fresh narrative crafted by a talented team including Sherman-Palladino, Hannah Marks, and Linda Woolverton.

Set in the plush surroundings of New York City's Plaza Hotel, Eloise's stories enchant readers with her lively escapades since the 1950s. Netflix's Head of Feature Animation and Family Films, Hannah Minghella, highlights the timeless appeal of Eloise, anticipating that the combined mischief and charm brought by Reynolds and Sherman-Palladino will delight a whole new audience. Filming begins this month, and while no release date has been set, fans eagerly await more casting news.

TRENDING

1
Sean Williams: A Career Ends Amidst Controversy

Sean Williams: A Career Ends Amidst Controversy

 Zimbabwe
2
French Inquiry Into TikTok's Algorithms: Are Young Lives at Risk?

French Inquiry Into TikTok's Algorithms: Are Young Lives at Risk?

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: The Bilaspur Train Collision

Tragedy on Tracks: The Bilaspur Train Collision

 India
4
Final Approaches: Calibration Flights Signal Imminent Launch of Noida International Airport

Final Approaches: Calibration Flights Signal Imminent Launch of Noida Intern...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025