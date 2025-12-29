Golmaal 5 Introduces a Female Villain in Fantasy-Comedy Twist

The popular "Golmaal" series is back with a twist in its fifth installment, introducing a female villain in its new fantasy-comedy format. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the beloved franchise began its journey with "Golmaal: Fun Unlimited" in 2006 and continued to capture audiences with successive sequels.

Central to the series' charm are the antics of mischievous friends, led by Ajay Devgn as Gopal. The ensemble cast, including Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sharman Joshi, is set to reunite in this upcoming film.

While most of the male leads have been confirmed, the production team is actively seeking a female lead to act opposite Ajay Devgn. Additionally, casting is underway for two pivotal characters: a female villain and a comedic gangster character. Production insiders hint that a woman will play the negative role, adding a fresh dynamic to the narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)