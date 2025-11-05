Remembering Bihar Kokila: Sharda Sinha's Legacy in Folk Music

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the legendary folk singer Sharda Sinha as the nation marked her first death anniversary. Known fondly as "Bihar Kokila," Sinha's contributions to the realm of folk music provided a renewed identity to Bihar's rich cultural tapestry, as highlighted by her folk renditions.

Modi acknowledged Sinha's artistic legacy, stating, "On the first death anniversary of Bihar Kokila Sharda Sinha ji, heartfelt tribute to her. She gave a new identity to Bihar's art and culture through folk songs, for which she will always be remembered." Her evocative melodies associated with the revered Chhath festival remain deeply cherished across generations.

Sharda Sinha, celebrated across the nation and beyond for her work in Indian folk music, was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan this year. Her influential career in music transcended cultural boundaries, establishing her as a monumental figure in the genre.

(With inputs from agencies.)