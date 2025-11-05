Keanu Reeves and Tim Miller Unite for Sci-Fi Thriller 'Shiver'

In a thrilling new development, Keanu Reeves has joined forces with 'Deadpool' director Tim Miller to star in an upcoming science-fiction film called 'Shiver'.

Matthew Vaughn of the 'Kingsman' franchise fame and Aaron Ryder are set to produce this promising project under the banner of Marv Films, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The screenplay, penned by Ian Shorr, hints at a narrative reminiscent of 'Edge of Tomorrow', focusing on a smuggler caught in a perilous situation in the Caribbean Sea. Reeves remains a dynamic figure, continuing to feature in diverse cinematic ventures including a 'John Wick' documentary and other upcoming projects.