Celebrating Guru Nanak: A Universal Guide on Selfless Service and Unity

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) emphasized the universal values of the Guru Granth Sahib during the 556th birthday celebration of Guru Nanak. He praised the Sikh community for their continued dedication to Seva, urging society, especially the youth, to adopt such virtues in daily life.

Updated: 05-11-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 15:48 IST
The universal values embodied by the Guru Granth Sahib were highlighted by Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) during the 556th birthday celebrations of Guru Nanak. Speaking at the Gurudwara Saheb in Naharlagun, the governor commended the Sikh community for their notable dedication to Seva and community welfare.

Taking part in the ceremonial Anand Sahib Path and Ardas, Parnaik communicated that Guru Nanak Jayanti serves as a reminder of the profound essence of religion — living truthfully, serving others selflessly, and recognizing divinity in others. His message encouraged citizens to integrate humility, honesty, and love into their lives.

Additional emphasis was placed on the responsibility of younger generations to uphold these timeless ideals, promoting harmony within families and unity within the nation. The governor also took part in the 'Guru Ka Langar', reinforcing the principles of service and cooperation that mark the occasion.

