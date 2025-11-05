Left Menu

Chaos Erupts at Miss Universe 74th Edition Amidst Heated Exchange

The 74th Miss Universe pageant witnessed a tumultuous start marked by an intense exchange between participants and the national director of Miss Universe Thailand. The incident unfolded over conflicting event activities and resulted in several candidates exiting the room, spotlighting issues of respect and communication within the pageant industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 16:46 IST
Miss Universe 2025 poster (Photo: Instagram/@missuniversethailand). Image Credit: ANI
The 74th Miss Universe pageant began amid controversy following a fiery exchange between participants and the Miss Universe Thailand (MUT) national director, Nawat Itsaragrisil. The incident, reported by Philstar Global, occurred just before the ceremonial sashing of candidates, marking a rocky start to the event.

The discord stemmed from conflicting statements between the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) and MUT, with the latter promoting an unsanctioned 'Special Dinner & Talk Show' as part of its marketing activities. This disagreement set the stage for the tense pre-pageant proceedings in Thailand.

Nawat addressed the gathered contestants, defending MUT's promotional activities and touching on other contentious issues, such as non-participation in promo shoots and links to illegal online casinos. When the room remained silent, Nawat singled out Mexico's representative, Fatima Bosch. As the tension escalated, Fatima stood up to assert her perspective, prompting Nawat to call for security, leading to further unrest among the candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

