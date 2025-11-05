Left Menu

Robert Pattinson Battles Desert Heat While Filming 'Dune 3'

Robert Pattinson shared his challenging experience filming 'Dune 3' in the desert, highlighting the intense heat and his collaboration with director Denis Villeneuve. The film, slated for a December 2026 release, continues Frank Herbert's saga. Pattinson plays Scytale, joining a star-studded cast including Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet.

Updated: 05-11-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:33 IST
Robert Pattinson (Image source/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
Actor Robert Pattinson recently shared his strenuous experience filming 'Dune: Part Three' amid the sweltering desert heat, as reported by Deadline. The actor revealed that the extreme conditions made it difficult to question anything while on set.

Pattinson described the experience as unusually relaxing, admitting, 'I did not have a single functioning brain cell,' and heeded every word of director Denis Villeneuve. Deadline reports that the film, based on Frank Herbert's 'Dune Messiah,' is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

In 'Dune: Part Three,' Pattinson is cast as the villain Scytale, alongside an ensemble that includes Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya. Meanwhile, Pattinson is busy promoting 'Die My Love,' also featuring Zendaya, and is gearing up to film 'The Batman: Part II' with director Matt Reeves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

