Robert Pattinson Battles Desert Heat While Filming 'Dune 3'

Actor Robert Pattinson recently shared his strenuous experience filming 'Dune: Part Three' amid the sweltering desert heat, as reported by Deadline. The actor revealed that the extreme conditions made it difficult to question anything while on set.

Pattinson described the experience as unusually relaxing, admitting, 'I did not have a single functioning brain cell,' and heeded every word of director Denis Villeneuve. Deadline reports that the film, based on Frank Herbert's 'Dune Messiah,' is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

In 'Dune: Part Three,' Pattinson is cast as the villain Scytale, alongside an ensemble that includes Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya. Meanwhile, Pattinson is busy promoting 'Die My Love,' also featuring Zendaya, and is gearing up to film 'The Batman: Part II' with director Matt Reeves.

