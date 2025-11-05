Left Menu

Bollywood Beats and Political Feats: Zohran Mamdani's Victory Dance

Zohran Mamdani, New York's mayor-elect and son of filmmaker Mira Nair, celebrated his victory with the popular Bollywood track 'Dhoom Machale' by composer Pritam. The song's choice reflects Mamdani's musical roots and highlights the international influence of Bollywood music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 20:08 IST
Bollywood Beats and Political Feats: Zohran Mamdani's Victory Dance
  • Country:
  • India

Following his election as New York's mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani chose to play 'Dhoom Machale', a Bollywood hit, after his victory speech. The song's composer, Pritam, was already supporting the politician and was delighted by the choice.

Mamdani, a 34-year-old democrat of Indian descent, is the son of renowned filmmaker Mira Nair and Columbia professor Mahmood Mamdani. He triumphed over independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Before entering politics, Mamdani, once known as 'Young Cardamom', pursued a music career. Pritam appreciated Mamdani's hip-hop roots, noting the connection to Bollywood's global influence.

TRENDING

1
Election Commission Implements Online Voter Forms Amid Technical Glitches

Election Commission Implements Online Voter Forms Amid Technical Glitches

 India
2
Consumer Court Targets Salman Khan Over Alleged Misleading Pan Masala Ads

Consumer Court Targets Salman Khan Over Alleged Misleading Pan Masala Ads

 India
3
Massive Booth Level Officer Deployment for Tamil Nadu Electoral Roll Revision

Massive Booth Level Officer Deployment for Tamil Nadu Electoral Roll Revisio...

 India
4
Gujarat Boosts Farmer Support with Increased MSP for Kharif Crops

Gujarat Boosts Farmer Support with Increased MSP for Kharif Crops

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025