Bollywood Beats and Political Feats: Zohran Mamdani's Victory Dance

Following his election as New York's mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani chose to play 'Dhoom Machale', a Bollywood hit, after his victory speech. The song's composer, Pritam, was already supporting the politician and was delighted by the choice.

Mamdani, a 34-year-old democrat of Indian descent, is the son of renowned filmmaker Mira Nair and Columbia professor Mahmood Mamdani. He triumphed over independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Before entering politics, Mamdani, once known as 'Young Cardamom', pursued a music career. Pritam appreciated Mamdani's hip-hop roots, noting the connection to Bollywood's global influence.