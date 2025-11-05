Jammu & Kashmir Shines at Bharat Parv: Celebrating Culture, Cuisine, and Unity

Jammu and Kashmir's rich tourism, art, and cuisine were the highlights at the national Bharat Parv festival in Gujarat's Narmada district, held to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary.

This pavilion, part of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations, was a joint effort of the Union tourism ministry, showcasing India's unity in diversity. The Jammu and Kashmir team, led by Joint Director Aijaz Qaiser, presented the region's traditional culture and adventure offerings.

The event, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attracted large crowds, allowing Jammu and Kashmir to promote its year-round tourism potential, cultural depth, and sustainable tourism efforts.

