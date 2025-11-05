Left Menu

FIFA Launches Peace Prize Amid Global Unrest

FIFA has introduced a new peace prize to be awarded at the World Cup draw on December 5 in Washington. The award will recognize efforts in promoting peace and unity. Despite efforts, Donald Trump did not receive the Nobel Peace Prize, but maintains links with FIFA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 05-11-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 22:29 IST
FIFA announced the creation of a peace prize that will be awarded during the World Cup draw on December 5 in Washington.

Named the FIFA Peace Prize, this accolade aims to honor remarkable contributions towards peace, according to the organization.

With global tensions rising, FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized the importance of recognizing those dedicated to resolving conflicts and fostering unity. The award will be given annually, representing fans worldwide, although Donald Trump, despite efforts, was not chosen for the Nobel Peace Prize. Infantino and Trump were both scheduled to speak at an unrelated Miami event, and Ivanka Trump was recently appointed to a FIFA-backed education project.

