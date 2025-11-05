150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': A Nationwide Celebration

India is set to mark the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram,' the national song, with widespread events across 150 significant locations throughout the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend a key program at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Stadium on Friday, signaling the beginning of a year-long commemoration.

The Ministry of Culture highlights 'Vande Mataram's' enduring legacy, noting its pivotal role during the freedom movement and its ongoing contribution to national unity and pride. The commemorative event will feature cultural programs, exhibitions, and the release of a special stamp and coin.

The celebrations commence on November 7, incorporating mass singing by participants from diverse sectors, including students and public officials. The initiatives include events such as poetry and painting, resonating with the song's historical significance and aligning with BJP's efforts to celebrate the occasion as a festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)