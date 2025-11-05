Left Menu

Millions Immerse in Ganga at Haridwar on Kartik Purnima

Over 2.6 million devotees participated in the traditional Ganga dip at Haridwar on Kartik Purnima, a significant Hindu festival celebrated with fervor. Enhanced security measures were put in place to manage the massive turnout, as Haridwar transformed into a bustling hub of religious activity and devotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Kartik Purnima, more than 2.6 million devotees gathered at various ghats in Haridwar to take a holy dip in the sacred Ganga River, according to local authorities.

The popular Har Ki Pauri ghat was thronged by devotees from across the nation, as the ritual started early in the morning and continued throughout the day. By evening aarti, officials confirmed that 26.36 lakh devotees had participated in the spiritual cleanse, with many still arriving.

The event marks a significant point in the Hindu calendar, as the moon is believed to possess all sixteen 'kalaas,' attracting vast numbers to Haridwar. In anticipation, police instituted special security measures and altered traffic routes, while Haridwar District Magistrate Mayur Dixit and Senior Superintendent of Police Pramod Singh Dobal closely monitored the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

