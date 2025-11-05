Millions Immerse in Ganga at Haridwar on Kartik Purnima

On Kartik Purnima, more than 2.6 million devotees gathered at various ghats in Haridwar to take a holy dip in the sacred Ganga River, according to local authorities.

The popular Har Ki Pauri ghat was thronged by devotees from across the nation, as the ritual started early in the morning and continued throughout the day. By evening aarti, officials confirmed that 26.36 lakh devotees had participated in the spiritual cleanse, with many still arriving.

The event marks a significant point in the Hindu calendar, as the moon is believed to possess all sixteen 'kalaas,' attracting vast numbers to Haridwar. In anticipation, police instituted special security measures and altered traffic routes, while Haridwar District Magistrate Mayur Dixit and Senior Superintendent of Police Pramod Singh Dobal closely monitored the situation.

