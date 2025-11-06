Metro Brands Limited Unveils MetroActiv: A Fitness Retail Revolution

Metro Brands Limited, a leading footwear retailer in India, has launched MetroActiv, an innovative retail space dedicated to athletic footwear, marking a bold entry into the sports performance category. Following the popularity of athleisure brands like Foot Locker and Fila, MetroActiv combines world-class sportswear with expertise and community engagement.

Offering a wide range of products from renowned brands such as Nike, adidas, and Puma, MetroActiv aims to make premium athletic gear accessible across India. Each store will serve as a hub for fitness enthusiasts, providing expert guidance and promoting an active lifestyle through its vibrant layout and energy-driven design.

The rollout will begin in cities like Indore and Jodhpur, with further expansion supported by MetroActiv's e-commerce platform. This digital space will enhance the shopping experience by integrating wellness tools, ensuring a cohesive brand presence nationwide. With a focus on community, MetroActiv engages with local fitness groups and events, creating a lifestyle movement.