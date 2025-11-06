Left Menu

VANAHA: A Harmonious Blend of Biodiversity and Modern Living

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate has unveiled VANAHA’s 'Coexistence with Flora & Fauna', a mural celebrating biodiversity in Pune. Handcrafted by artisans, it symbolizes the harmony of nature and modernity, offering an immersive experience. VANAHA spans 1,000 acres with 400 species, integrating nature and architecture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 06-11-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 12:14 IST
VANAHA: A Harmonious Blend of Biodiversity and Modern Living
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, a leading developer in India, has revealed a stunning mural titled 'Coexistence with Flora & Fauna' at VANAHA in Pune. The artwork, handcrafted by skilled artisans, demonstrates the fusion of nature and modern living, heralding the township's commitment to sustainable development.

Positioned in the VANAHA sales gallery, this mural is more than art; it's a philosophy in action. Every detail reflects the local biodiversity, transforming the gallery into an engaging experience that illustrates VANAHA's ecological principles. The township is set across 1,000 acres, with 350 acres dedicated to green spaces, supporting more than 400 species of flora and fauna.

The township also offers various residential and commercial spaces with premium amenities, positioned near key IT and educational hubs. VANAHA's connectivity will further improve with upcoming infrastructure projects, enhancing its appeal as a premier living destination. Shapoorji Pallonji's commitment to design excellence continues to shape habitable environments in harmony with nature.

TRENDING

1
India's Green Skies: The Rise of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

India's Green Skies: The Rise of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

 India
2
RJD indulged in massacres, rape, Lalu's son raises 'long live Shahabuddin' slogan; no place for 'bahubalis' in NDA govt: Shah in Bettiah.

RJD indulged in massacres, rape, Lalu's son raises 'long live Shahabuddin' s...

 India
3
Japan Reaffirms Strong Support for Ukraine's Fight Against Russian Invasion

Japan Reaffirms Strong Support for Ukraine's Fight Against Russian Invasion

 Japan
4

Junio Paves Way for Financial Literacy with RBI Nod for PPIs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption boosts industry stability and ESG performance in manufacturing

AI integration in government services demands urgent action

How digital currencies reshape market stability in developed and emerging economies

Prompt injection attacks undermine AI safety despite advanced alignment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025