VANAHA: A Harmonious Blend of Biodiversity and Modern Living

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, a leading developer in India, has revealed a stunning mural titled 'Coexistence with Flora & Fauna' at VANAHA in Pune. The artwork, handcrafted by skilled artisans, demonstrates the fusion of nature and modern living, heralding the township's commitment to sustainable development.

Positioned in the VANAHA sales gallery, this mural is more than art; it's a philosophy in action. Every detail reflects the local biodiversity, transforming the gallery into an engaging experience that illustrates VANAHA's ecological principles. The township is set across 1,000 acres, with 350 acres dedicated to green spaces, supporting more than 400 species of flora and fauna.

The township also offers various residential and commercial spaces with premium amenities, positioned near key IT and educational hubs. VANAHA's connectivity will further improve with upcoming infrastructure projects, enhancing its appeal as a premier living destination. Shapoorji Pallonji's commitment to design excellence continues to shape habitable environments in harmony with nature.