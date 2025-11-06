Magical Journeys: American Tourister Unveils Trousseau Collection with LoveChild Masaba

American Tourister has teamed up with LoveChild Masaba to launch the 'Trousseau Collection,' a striking new line of luggage that redefines travel for weddings and festive occasions. The collection highlights the joy and spirit of special moments, blending style with functionality for travelers looking for unique statement pieces.

Infused with vibrant hues and adorned with motifs of lotus and elephants, the luggage tells a tale of love and togetherness. It captures the essence of today's modern traveler – expressive, bold, and always ready for new adventures. Executive Director Anushree Tainwala and LoveChild Masaba's founder, Masaba Gupta, emphasized the union of aesthetics and utility in their design.

The Trousseau Collection offers a durable yet lightweight polycarbonate structure, equipped with TSA-approved locks and double spinner wheels, ensuring both security and effortless mobility. Available through various retail channels, the collection continues American Tourister's tradition of blending fashion with practical travel solutions.