Harmonizing Cultures: Raagi from Golden Temple Visits Shanghai

The Consulate General of India in Shanghai, represented by Pratik Mathur, recently hosted Bhai Maninder Singh ji, a celebrated Raagi from the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The meeting, coinciding with the Prakash Utsav of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, highlighted a warm cultural exchange.

Raagi Bhai Maninder Singh ji is known for his kirtan performances, which are devotional hymns drawn from the Guru Granth Sahib. The occasion provided an opportunity to celebrate the Sikh message of Ek Onkar, emphasizing equality, honest living, and selfless service.

Mathur expressed his gratitude for Bhai Sahib's visit to Shanghai and commended his efforts in promoting Sikh values like Sarbat da Bhala, which translates to the welfare of all, on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)