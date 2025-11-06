Left Menu

Harmonizing Cultures: Raagi from Golden Temple Visits Shanghai

The Consulate General of India in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, hosted Bhai Maninder Singh ji, an esteemed Raagi from the Golden Temple in Amritsar, to commemorate the Prakash Utsav of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The meeting underscored Sikh principles of equality and selfless service during a cultural exchange on Gurupurab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 06-11-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 16:09 IST
Harmonizing Cultures: Raagi from Golden Temple Visits Shanghai
  • Country:
  • China

The Consulate General of India in Shanghai, represented by Pratik Mathur, recently hosted Bhai Maninder Singh ji, a celebrated Raagi from the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The meeting, coinciding with the Prakash Utsav of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, highlighted a warm cultural exchange.

Raagi Bhai Maninder Singh ji is known for his kirtan performances, which are devotional hymns drawn from the Guru Granth Sahib. The occasion provided an opportunity to celebrate the Sikh message of Ek Onkar, emphasizing equality, honest living, and selfless service.

Mathur expressed his gratitude for Bhai Sahib's visit to Shanghai and commended his efforts in promoting Sikh values like Sarbat da Bhala, which translates to the welfare of all, on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PhysicsWallah's CA Wallah Students Shine in CA Examinations

PhysicsWallah's CA Wallah Students Shine in CA Examinations

 India
2
Peace Talks in Istanbul: Pakistan and Afghan Taliban Seek Resolution

Peace Talks in Istanbul: Pakistan and Afghan Taliban Seek Resolution

 Pakistan
3
European Shares Slump While Asia Rallies: Mixed Global Market Dynamics

European Shares Slump While Asia Rallies: Mixed Global Market Dynamics

 Thailand
4
Zohran Mamdani: New York's Progressive Wave and Its Challenges

Zohran Mamdani: New York's Progressive Wave and Its Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025