WAVES Film Bazaar 2025: South Asia's Premier Film Co-Production Market Unveiled

Filmmakers such as Kiran Rao and Vikramaditya Motwane are set to present their latest projects at the WAVES Film Bazaar 2025 Co-Production Market, marking a significant event for South Asia's film industry. This year's edition brings together filmmakers from eight countries, spanning an impressive 19 languages.

The event list includes features and documentaries by top filmmakers pitching their projects to a global audience of producers and distributors. Notable projects in focus, such as 'Shamed', 'Smash', and 'Tiger in the Lion Den', further highlight the event's importance as a platform for international co-production.

As part of its initiatives, the prestigious World-in-Progress Lab will provide expert feedback to emerging filmmakers, with a notable session spanning 50 entries across 14 languages. This aligns with the event's tradition of serving as a global hub for South Asia's film industry, organized by NFDC in collaboration with IFFI.

(With inputs from agencies.)