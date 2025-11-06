President Murmu's Holy Trip to Tirumala

President Droupadi Murmu is set to undertake a two-day pilgrimage to the revered hill shrine of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on November 20. The announcement came from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Thursday.

Her schedule begins with prayers at the Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple in Tiruchanoor, followed by her arrival in Tirumala the same day. On November 21, the President will participate in religious rituals at the hilltop shrine, including visits to the Sri Varaha Swamy and Sri Venkateswara Swamy temples.

TTD, the governing body of the world's wealthiest Hindu temple, highlighted the cultural and religious importance of President Murmu's visit, underscoring her dedication to India's spiritual heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)