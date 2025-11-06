Left Menu

President Murmu's Holy Trip to Tirumala

President Droupadi Murmu will visit the hill shrine of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala for two days starting November 20. Her itinerary includes prayers at Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple in Tiruchanoor before proceeding to Tirumala. The trip reinforces the cultural and religious significance of the temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu is set to undertake a two-day pilgrimage to the revered hill shrine of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on November 20. The announcement came from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Thursday.

Her schedule begins with prayers at the Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple in Tiruchanoor, followed by her arrival in Tirumala the same day. On November 21, the President will participate in religious rituals at the hilltop shrine, including visits to the Sri Varaha Swamy and Sri Venkateswara Swamy temples.

TTD, the governing body of the world's wealthiest Hindu temple, highlighted the cultural and religious importance of President Murmu's visit, underscoring her dedication to India's spiritual heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

