Uttarakhand's Green Festival Celebrates 25 Years of Harmony

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, emphasized the intrinsic cultural bond between nature and wildlife conservation during the 'Jan Van Mahotsav' festival in Nainital's Ramnagar. This event marked the state's Silver Jubilee and reaffirmed the coexistence philosophy handed down by ancestors.

Speaking at the festival, Dhami highlighted the state's achievements over the past 25 years by balancing nature, culture, and development. He noted the use of modern technologies like GPS and drones in wildlife conservation efforts and introduced an 'eco-tourism model' to spur employment and prevent environmental damage.

The Chief Minister also referenced the historic Chipko movement, underscoring its global impact on environmental conservation and women's empowerment. Additional announcements included initiatives in village development, women driver training for tourism, and a new light and sound show to boost local commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)