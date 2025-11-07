Left Menu

Domicil: Redefining Comfort with Innovative Signature Sofas

Domicil, a renowned German home furniture brand, unveils a new collection of signature sofas that blend precision design with global lifestyle sensibilities. Featuring push-and-slide mechanisms, customizable components, and advanced motion engineering, the collection emphasizes craftsmanship, comfort, and innovation, reinforcing Domicil's reputation in contemporary furniture design.

Domicil, the prestigious German home furniture brand, has launched a new range of signature sofas, elevating the standards of modern living. This collection combines precise German design with global lifestyle influences, underscoring the brand's dedication to craftsmanship, comfort, and innovation.

Leading the lineup is the Ascent, featuring a push-and-slide mechanism for seamless repositioning between low-back minimalism and full-back comfort. Meanwhile, Reversi offers a versatile modular setup adaptable for any interior layout. Nicole Apteli's Sequence recliner combines refined aesthetics with cutting-edge motion technology.

Federico Visani's Henry reinterprets timeless styles with contemporary flair, while the export-exclusive Paola 5A offers restorative comfort. With features like the Pollock HM's telescopic headrest and Nova's wireless remote operation, Domicil's designs emphasize both luxury and practicality, maintaining the brand's legacy of clarity, functionality, and durability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

