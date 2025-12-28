Mahayuti's Ascent: Shiv Sena and BJP's Strategic Alliance for BMC Elections

The negotiations for seat-sharing between the Shiv Sena and the BJP for the forthcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections are nearing completion, according to Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant.

Samant assured reporters on Saturday that the ruling parties are set to contest the elections as 'Mahayuti' and maintained optimism about their chances of securing power in Asia's largest civic body. 'Seat-sharing talks are in the final stages,' he stated, emphasizing their unified front in contesting all 227 seats.

While some hurdles remain unresolved, particularly regarding civic bodies in Mira Bhayander, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Kalyan Dombivli, the BJP and Shiv Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, remain focused on solidifying their alliance. Elections across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra will be held on January 15, with the nomination deadline set for December 30.

