Mahayuti's Ascent: Shiv Sena and BJP's Strategic Alliance for BMC Elections

The Shiv Sena and BJP are in the final stages of seat-sharing talks for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant expressed confidence in the Mahayuti alliance's victory. Despite some deadlocks, both parties are committed to contesting all 227 seats together.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 11:53 IST
The negotiations for seat-sharing between the Shiv Sena and the BJP for the forthcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections are nearing completion, according to Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant.

Samant assured reporters on Saturday that the ruling parties are set to contest the elections as 'Mahayuti' and maintained optimism about their chances of securing power in Asia's largest civic body. 'Seat-sharing talks are in the final stages,' he stated, emphasizing their unified front in contesting all 227 seats.

While some hurdles remain unresolved, particularly regarding civic bodies in Mira Bhayander, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Kalyan Dombivli, the BJP and Shiv Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, remain focused on solidifying their alliance. Elections across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra will be held on January 15, with the nomination deadline set for December 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

