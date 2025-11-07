Bomb Threat Alarms Chennai as Police Scramble at Actor Arun Vijay's Home
A bomb threat at actor Arun Vijay's Chennai home led to police and bomb squad mobilization. The threat was delivered via an email to police headquarters, prompting a search and investigation. Arun Vijay, known for roles in Tamil cinema, will next feature in 'Retta Thala'.
A dramatic scene unfolded at the Chennai residence of Tamil actor Arun Vijay after an alarming email bomb threat was received. City police and bomb squad officials swiftly responded to the alert reported by the DGP office, indicating a potential explosive at the actor's home in Ekkattuthangal.
Authorities, wasting no time, deployed a bomb detection squad and additional personnel to the scene. They conducted a meticulous search, while investigators are diligently working to trace the origin of the ominous email.
Arun Vijay, a prominent figure in Tamil cinema, holds acting credits in hits like Yennai Arindhaal, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, and Chakravyuha. His anticipated appearance in Kris Thirukumaran's 'Retta Thala' is forthcoming, although the release date remains under wraps.
