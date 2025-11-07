Bomb Threat Alarms Chennai as Police Scramble at Actor Arun Vijay's Home

A dramatic scene unfolded at the Chennai residence of Tamil actor Arun Vijay after an alarming email bomb threat was received. City police and bomb squad officials swiftly responded to the alert reported by the DGP office, indicating a potential explosive at the actor's home in Ekkattuthangal.

Authorities, wasting no time, deployed a bomb detection squad and additional personnel to the scene. They conducted a meticulous search, while investigators are diligently working to trace the origin of the ominous email.

Arun Vijay, a prominent figure in Tamil cinema, holds acting credits in hits like Yennai Arindhaal, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, and Chakravyuha. His anticipated appearance in Kris Thirukumaran's 'Retta Thala' is forthcoming, although the release date remains under wraps.

(With inputs from agencies.)