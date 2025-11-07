Tira Launches First Makeup Product: The Lip Plumping Peptint

Tira, a name synonymous with beauty in India and backed by Reliance Retail, has made an ambitious move into the makeup sector with the introduction of its first makeup product, the Tira Lip Plumping Peptint. This launch serves as a significant step in diversifying Tira's own-brand offerings, which previously focused on skincare, wellness, and nail care.

Manufactured in Italy, the Tira Peptint stands out by providing a tinted lip solution coupled with substantial nourishment. It's formulated with Shea Butter, Murumuru Butter, a Peptide Complex, Hyaluronic Acid, and Vitamins C and E, promising deep hydration and an enhanced plumping effect. The Peptint is designed to give lips a fuller, healthier look with consistent use.

Boasting a unique formulation, the Tira Peptint not only offers a rich tint but also incorporates an advanced treatment formula with collagen-boosting peptides and anti-aging properties. This ensures lips stay moisturized without experiencing dryness or irritation, a rarity in the world of lip plumpers. Offered in nine diverse shades, each with vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and mineral oil-free ingredients, the Peptint is attractively priced at Rs 675 for 15g and features Tira's sleek packaging with an easy-to-use applicator.

This launch marks Tira's first venture into color cosmetics, paving the way for more innovative makeup products in the future. The brand is set on expanding its beauty line with new product categories that promise unique, high-performance formulations, aligning with its goal to make beauty intuitive, accessible, and experiential for consumers across India. Tira's Peptints are now available for purchase on their website and retail outlets.