eThekwini Unveils SINAWE Wellness Centre to Strengthen Service Delivery

The eThekwini Municipality has officially unveiled the SINAWE “We Are With You” Wellness Centre, marking a major step in its commitment to delivering faster, smarter, and more people-centred services to communities.

Located at 350 Montpelier Road in Morningside, opposite Mitchell Park Zoo, the state-of-the-art facility has been established to enhance the wellbeing, resilience, and productivity of municipal employees—recognising that a healthy workforce is fundamental to efficient and responsive public service delivery.

Investing in People to Strengthen Service Delivery

The launch underscores the municipality’s firm belief that empowered employees form the backbone of exceptional public service. By prioritising employee health and holistic wellbeing, the city aims to strengthen institutional performance and enhance its ability to meet community needs effectively.

Speaking on behalf of eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba, Chairperson of the Governance and Human Resources Committee, Nkosenhle Madlala described the inauguration as a transformative milestone.

“This significant milestone demonstrates the municipality’s commitment to building a healthy, resilient and high-performing workforce,” Madlala said.

He emphasised that the SINAWE Wellness Centre represents more than just a new facility; it reflects a deeper institutional shift toward a people-centred administration.

“This initiative recognises that our employees are our greatest asset and that their physical, emotional and psychological wellbeing is fundamental to service delivery excellence,” he added.

Comprehensive Wellness Services for Holistic Support

The SINAWE Wellness Centre offers a comprehensive range of emotional, psychological, and general wellness services designed to promote holistic wellbeing. The facility is tailored to strengthen resilience, reduce workplace stress, and provide professional support to employees facing personal or professional challenges.

The centre forms part of a broader network of regional wellness hubs, ensuring that municipal employees across various locations have equitable access to support services. This decentralised approach is intended to embed wellness as a core institutional value rather than a peripheral benefit.

Linking Employee Wellbeing to Community Outcomes

Director of the Human Resources Directorate, Sihle Mkhize, reiterated that employee wellness is central to the municipality’s ability to deliver quality services to residents.

“By prioritising employee wellbeing, we are not only changing lives but also strengthening our ability to serve communities with excellence,” Mkhize said.

He explained that a healthy and supported workforce directly contributes to improved productivity, enhanced efficiency, and more compassionate service delivery.

“When we invest in the wellness of our staff, we strengthen the very foundation upon which the municipality serves residents with dignity, efficiency, and compassion,” Mkhize noted.

The initiative reflects the municipality’s understanding that organisational excellence begins internally and that workforce wellbeing powers broader civic progress.

Public Participation on Draft Annual Report

In a related development, the municipality has invited residents to submit comments and proposals on the 2024/25 Draft Annual Report. The public participation process aims to gather feedback on how the city can further improve service delivery and enhance overall community wellbeing.

The Draft Annual Report is available on the municipal website (http://durban.gov.za), as well as at Sizakala centres and public libraries. Copies may also be requested via email at Noky.Nyasulu@durban.gov.za or by calling 031 311 4208.

The deadline for public submissions is Friday, 6 March 2026.

By simultaneously investing in employee wellbeing and encouraging public engagement, eThekwini Municipality is reinforcing its commitment to accountable governance, institutional resilience, and sustained service excellence.