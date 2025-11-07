Left Menu

Vande Mataram: The Anthem of Unity and Freedom

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president, emphasized the pivotal role of 'Vande Mataram' in India's freedom struggle, criticizing BJP and RSS for neglecting this revered national song. He highlighted its historic significance and its association with pivotal moments in India's history, underscoring its unity-inspiring ethos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 16:35 IST
Mallikarjun Kharge, the President of Congress, has declared that his party pridefully upholds the legacy of 'Vande Mataram'. This anthem, once the rallying cry for India's freedom, is namely avoided by BJP and RSS, who claim nationalistic leadership yet omit the song from their gatherings.

Marking the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram', penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Kharge detailed its inception at a Congress session in 1896, voiced by Rabindranath Tagore, as it symbolized Indian unity against British divisiveness.

He further stated that while 'Vande Mataram' fortified India's struggle for independence, it was eschewed by the RSS, accused by Kharge of supporting British rulers, despite the song's status as a national unifier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

