Kuaishou Suffers Cyberattack, Emergency Measures Activated

Chinese short video platform Kuaishou experienced a cyberattack on Monday night. The company has activated its emergency response plan, with live-streaming services gradually returning to normal while other services remain unaffected.

Updated: 23-12-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 18:34 IST
Chinese short video platform Kuaishou confirmed that it faced a cyberattack on Monday night.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the company announced that its emergency plan is now in place to handle the situation.

According to the statement, the live-streaming function of the app is gradually returning to normal, with other services reportedly unaffected by the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

