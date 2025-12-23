Kuaishou Suffers Cyberattack, Emergency Measures Activated
Chinese short video platform Kuaishou experienced a cyberattack on Monday night. The company has activated its emergency response plan, with live-streaming services gradually returning to normal while other services remain unaffected.
Chinese short video platform Kuaishou confirmed that it faced a cyberattack on Monday night.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the company announced that its emergency plan is now in place to handle the situation.
According to the statement, the live-streaming function of the app is gradually returning to normal, with other services reportedly unaffected by the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
